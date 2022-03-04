La Crosse Flames skate for state honors

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Flames bantam boys team is headed to the state tournament in Manitowoc. It's been a dream delayed after their qualifying trip back in 2019 was cancelled at the last minute due to the pandemic.
"It's kind of been a dream," said Flames goalie Josh Pogreba. "We didn't make it two years ago but now we're headed there."
A regular season of good competition from local teams and some tough road tournaments put the Flames on a winning trajectory.
"Well, we conditioned a lot," said Flame defenseman Vinny DeVauche. "We worked really hard and we did our best and now we're on our way to state."
It's been a long journey as some of the players have been together for several years. For some, their final season in youth hockey ends this weekend. Everyone is looking to wrap up the year on top.
"Through it all, we're very close friends," said Parker Lycke, Flames left winger. "Close friends and a lot of memories that have been shared together."
Finals begin Saturday morning in Manitowoc.