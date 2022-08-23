La Crosse Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan open house

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse asked for community feedback during Tuesday night's open house, as they wrap up the review phase of the Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan (FHMP).
The City of La Crosse has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the SEH / JEO consulting team to create the plan. The goal is to address the flood risks and vulnerabilities for La Crosse, as well as creating strategies to reduce flooding and increasing flood resiliency.
The City of La Crosse Floodplain Manager/Chronic Nuisance Technician Sarah Rafajko said the plan includes remapping the floodplain and getting the almost five-miles of levees evaluated and certified.
She said most of the residents she's spoken to just aren't aware of what it is to have a structure in the floodplain beyond needing flood insurance.
"It's so much more to it. There's building regulations, they're only allowed to invest certain amounts into their house before they would then have to elevate that house. That's a huge investment those owners would eventually have make," Rafajko said. "It's what we can do help those owners in the future."
La Crosse resident, Jackie Mahlum-Paul said in her 30 years of living on her property, she has had groundwater issues in her basement twice.
"We really haven't had any damage or any negative impact other than it does effect our property values," Mahlum-Paul said. "It also effects people's ability to purchase our home because of the cost - the additional cost of mandatory flood insurance."
She said the current plan is a "step in the right direction" and would hopefully improve affordable housing in the area.
The next steps for the FHMP is to be submitted to the La Crosse City Council for approval.
According to Rafajko, once the plan is adopted by the City Council and approved by the Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), they would qualify for state and federal grants.
To learn more about the flood plan, or to submit comments and concerns, visit the FHMP website.