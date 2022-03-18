La Crosse Gaming Culture Gaining Traction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As with any industry, trends tend to shift periodically and the gaming business is no exception.
River City Hobbies in La Crosse sells board games, trading cards, comic books and all sorts of items that fans of gaming can collect.
While some believe that games are exclusively for children, store manager Tyler Quinn says that adults make up most of their clientele and details what games have been popular as of late.
"Definitely over 50 percent," Quinn said. "I would say that a lot of people who are gaming now are maybe leaning a little bit on the older side. A lot of kids come in, but it's a lot of adults as well. The biggest ones we've had recently are 'Wingspan' as well as some lighter games 'Azul.' And then 'Dungeons and Dragons' has been having a surge in popularity recently as well."