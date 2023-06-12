La Crosse Habitat for Humanity getting some reinforcements for the next few weeks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity is getting some extra help from the Care-A-Vanners.
Care-A-Vanners is a program through Habitat for Humanity International that invites people who travel by RV to make a stop at job sites as part of their traveling.
This year seven volunteers will be helping out for the next three weeks at a Habitat job site in Arcadia, where Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is building their first solar home.
"All of our homes are built with volunteer labor, so to have a group of such experienced volunteers," Kahya Fox the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area said. "They're traveling all over the United States, so they know how to swing a hammer. To have them with for three solid weeks is going to make a huge difference, and kind of accelerate the construction of our home."
This isn't the first time Care-A-Vanners have stopped in La Crosse. Last year they helped build a house on 6th Street.
And it's not all work no play; the group will make a stop at the Lumberyard to take in a Loggers game with Habitat staff and volunteers.
If you would like to Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity you can sign up here.