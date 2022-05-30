La Crosse holds Memorial Day parade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Memorial Day celebrations take place throughout the nation to honor the men and women who gave their lives serving in the military, La Crosse remembers with a parade and other ceremonies Monday.
Starting with the parade, local school bands, veterans and active duty service members and more went from 6th & King Streets to the Oak Grove Cemetery, where a service was held for the public.
Among the spectators, Rachel Fresia says that after a couple years of limited celebrations, coming together for the event means so much as a community.
“I’m proud that our town is doing something to honor the soldiers that have fell," Fresia said. "It’s great to see so many area kids out here remembering with being in the bands and Cub Scouts and all those types of activities. I think anytime we can honor somebody who has done something for us, it’s important. I think it’s great that we’re able to get back to these regular traditions.”
Dozens of service personnel were at the parade and following ceremony, including Sgt. Tom McConaghy, who served in the Army from 1968-71. The Vietnam War veteran says he joined after seeing three close friends die in combat. Those being Paul Oestreicher, Terry Payne and Russell Haas.
Despite not getting a great welcome back from overseas, he feels that having these services is important.
"You go to the big cemeteries like the one in Washington D.C. and you see all those graves there," McConaghy said. "There's a lot of men that died for this country. A lot of them didn't want to go either but they did go. The went because they love their country. I was in for three years and I wouldn't want to do it again, but I'm glad I did it."
Another similar service was held at Riverside Park later Monday morning.