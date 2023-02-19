La Crosse hosts PeeWee hockey tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday morning was a time for major competition as several PeeWee hockey teams made their way to the Green Island Ice Arena for a tournament.
Plenty of teams, including the La Crosse Flames, took part as they looked to add some wins to their schedule. The event was listed as an all day tournament.
Whether they win or not, the young athletes enjoy their time on the ice.
"I was just happy to get it and very excited," Roman Fiedler said after scoring a game-winning goal for the New Richmond Tigers. "It's good that we won consolation and we're actually able to play in the tournament."
The La Crosse Squirt squad also played a game Sunday in West Salem.