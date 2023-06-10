 Skip to main content
La Crosse hosts thrilling log rolling competition, showcasing local talent and tradition

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - In a spectacular display of agility, balance, and sheer determination, the first log rolling competition of the season took place at Lee Erickson Park.

Todays competition began with young amateurs that are trying the sport for the first time or honing in their skills. After the kids finished the Professionals took their turn. Among the professionals were several former and current world champions in the log rolling world.

2018 world champion Tanner Hallett says that there is tons of opportunities for people to get into log rolling, "Lots of YMCAs and community pools and beaches around Wisconsin and the Midwest have log rolling programs. It's a ton of fun. I started when I was four years old. The worst thing that happens is you fall in the water and get wet. I made some of best friends still love competing to this day."

The history of log rolling dates back all the way to the late 1800's. Lumberjacks would send the cut logs down rivers to the saw mills. Often times the logs would jam and the lumberjacks would then have to walk across the logs to get them unstuck and back to flowing down the river.

