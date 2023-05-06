La Crosse Jail Ministry holding fundraiser May 17

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Jail Ministry is asking for community support for the work it does.
The mission of the Jail Ministry is to offer inmates at the La Crosse County Jail spiritual direction, rehabilitative support and connection to faith communities.
The Jail Ministry chaplain serves the inmates with counseling, provides reading materials for inmates of all faiths, helps acquire recreational materials and other services, and helps guide inmates to a better life when they transition out of jail and back into the community.
To do that requires funding. That's where the Jail Ministry is looking for the community's help.
They're holding a fundraiser at Burracho's in Onalaska on Wednesday, May 17 from 4-8 p.m. Twenty-five percent of all in-store sales during that time go to the Jail Ministry fundraiser. They ask that people let the cashier know they are here for the Jail Ministry fundraiser.
Also, 25-percent of all online sales made through Burrachos.com all day on May 17 go to the fundraiser.