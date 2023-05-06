 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, water continues to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Jail Ministry holding fundraiser May 17

la crosse county jail and law enforcement center and court
By Kevin Millard

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Jail Ministry is asking for community support for the work it does. 

The mission of the Jail Ministry is to offer inmates at the La Crosse County Jail spiritual direction, rehabilitative support and connection to faith communities. 

The Jail Ministry chaplain serves the inmates with counseling, provides reading materials for inmates of all faiths, helps acquire recreational materials and other services, and helps guide inmates to a better life when they transition out of jail and back into the community. 

Jail Ministry Library.jpg

Photo courtesy of La Crosse Jail Ministry 

To do that requires funding. That's where the Jail Ministry is looking for the community's help. 

They're holding a fundraiser at Burracho's in Onalaska on Wednesday, May 17 from 4-8 p.m. Twenty-five percent of all in-store sales during that time go to the Jail Ministry fundraiser. They ask that people let the cashier know they are here for the Jail Ministry fundraiser.

Also, 25-percent of all online sales made through Burrachos.com all day on May 17 go to the fundraiser. 

