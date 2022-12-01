La Crosse Jail Ministry offers inmates direction and connection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Jail Ministry offers inmates spiritual direction and connections to faith communities, while providing rehabilitative support.
Volunteers from area Christian, Buddhist, Jewish, Islamic and other faith-based organizations work with inmates to connect with and explore their faith.
Jail Ministry combined with other La Crosse County Jail programs likes counseling, treatments and schooling are all to help the inmates move forward.
"It gives them hope for the future. Some of our volunteers were former inmates and they're showing them that you can change," La Crosse Jail Ministry Chaplain Ann Wales said. "That you can make a difference."
Programs like Jail Ministry, wouldn't be possible without volunteers.
"We go through a book at a time on the Monday studies and then on Sunday night is like a sermon," volunteer John Gray said. "There can be times when it's disruptive and they want to talk and everything. Other times it's like they just want to soak up everything that you share."
Not only does Jail Ministry build connections but it's a resource for inmates.
Wales said they provide inmates with necessities like paper to write letters, file folders and one of the most popular items - playing cards.
The goal is to help inmates turn a new leaf once they're released.
"Certainly all of us have to face repercussions of the things that we've done in our lives but there can be new starts and new beginnings," Wales said. "There can be different choices going forward for the sake everyone not just them - their families, their friends and the community."
Wales said the community can get involved by volunteering with a faith-based organization or with the jail's mentoring program.
People can donated items, like paperback books, magazines, warm clothes games and puzzles for inmates.
Tp learn more about volunteering or donating, click here.