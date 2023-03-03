La Crosse Jail Ministry reaching out for volunteers and donations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Jail Ministry has a mission to offer inmates spiritual direction, rehabilitative support and connection to faith communities. In order to do that, they're reaching out for community assistance.
The La Crosse Jail Ministry is looking for more volunteers that can help in a variety of ways.
They're needed for the Circles of Support group to provide mentorships and in the Youth Juvenile Detention Center.
Faith-based volunteers would meet with inmates in-person or via video calls.
Jail Ministry Chaplain Ann Wales said they're especially looking for volunteers in the Muslim faith, Rastafarian faith, Eckankar faith and those in the Christian faith who speak Spanish. They are also looking for in-person volunteers in the Islamic faith.
"The connection from the faith community is providing hope, as well as a group to fellowship with and to grow in your faith," Wales said. "They need help with resilience, how to overcome things, how to handle problems and stress and of course hope for the future and that's what a faith can do for you."
Additionally, the Jail Ministry is also accepting donations. That could be monetary or items like puzzles, paper, pencils, books and clothing.
"These are folks from our community. They're a part of our community, their families are a part of our community and they're coming back to our community," Wales said. "The more help that we can give them to build brighter futures, as we say, that's what we're here for."
She added anyone interested in volunteering to reach out or visit their website.