...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Lows tonight will only fall
to the mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels climb tonight and Tuesday,
resulting in higher heat indices compared to the last few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.

&&

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

La Crosse Labor Day celebration still going strong

Labor Day festivities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO held their annual Labor Day celebration for Coulee Region workers and union members.

132 years of tradition continued Monday at Copeland Park.

Observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day recognizes the social and economic achievements of American workers. That's according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Festivities included a parade that stepped off at 10:00 a.m. as well as children's games, bingo, various raffles and socialization.

Cindy Gaines, a current union worker, said that the celebration is a way for union workers to come together.

"It's not just Trane unions here, it's all the unions from La Crosse meeting today,” Gaines said. “You get to see people that work in other plants that are union. Unions are important, they really are."

Former union worker Keith Rhodes said it is important to recognize days like Labor Day and keep unions around.

"It's solidarity,” Rhodes said. “You know, the unions are dying very rapidly nowadays. They got to have some backbone and some support to fend off the big companies. You know you see these 100 dollar an hour jobs going overseas for three dollars. High paying jobs are gone and the unions keep them here."

Current union worker Chris Feldmann expressed that Labor Day means a lot for him, his family and colleagues.

"This day is very important to our members and our family members that come here and celebrate Labor Day. Our local has been around since the late 1800’s and we have grown to 11000 members,” he said. “We have an apprenticeship in Coloma, Wisconsin that has 1200 apprentices. We are pretty big and getting bigger. We see the demand of the work that needs to go out and we're organizing."

One of the goals for the Labor Day event is to provide a family friendly holiday experience that celebrates the working people in the Coulee Region.

The first Labor Day was held in New York City in 1882 in accordance with the Central Labor Union.

