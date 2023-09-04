La Crosse Labor Day celebration still going strong

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO held their annual Labor Day celebration for Coulee Region workers and union members.
132 years of tradition continued Monday at Copeland Park.
Observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day recognizes the social and economic achievements of American workers. That's according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Festivities included a parade that stepped off at 10:00 a.m. as well as children's games, bingo, various raffles and socialization.
Cindy Gaines, a current union worker, said that the celebration is a way for union workers to come together.
"It's not just Trane unions here, it's all the unions from La Crosse meeting today,” Gaines said. “You get to see people that work in other plants that are union. Unions are important, they really are."
Former union worker Keith Rhodes said it is important to recognize days like Labor Day and keep unions around.
"It's solidarity,” Rhodes said. “You know, the unions are dying very rapidly nowadays. They got to have some backbone and some support to fend off the big companies. You know you see these 100 dollar an hour jobs going overseas for three dollars. High paying jobs are gone and the unions keep them here."
Current union worker Chris Feldmann expressed that Labor Day means a lot for him, his family and colleagues.
"This day is very important to our members and our family members that come here and celebrate Labor Day. Our local has been around since the late 1800’s and we have grown to 11000 members,” he said. “We have an apprenticeship in Coloma, Wisconsin that has 1200 apprentices. We are pretty big and getting bigger. We see the demand of the work that needs to go out and we're organizing."
One of the goals for the Labor Day event is to provide a family friendly holiday experience that celebrates the working people in the Coulee Region.
The first Labor Day was held in New York City in 1882 in accordance with the Central Labor Union.