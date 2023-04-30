La Crosse Lightning bringing lacrosse home

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area.
While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday,
the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow
fall that is occurring at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

La Crosse Lightning bringing lacrosse home

  • Updated
Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Lightning lacrosse team took the field in Onalaska for their only home games of the season. One of the oldest team sports around and the namesake of the city, the Lightning lacrosse club features both a varsity team as well as younger squad.

The game of lacrosse, offering a fast paced field game that has the look and feel of soccer, hockey and football all at once.

"It's a great sport," said head coach Sam Gustafson. "It's a good mix...part hockey, part soccer and part football. It's got you running and it's a long field and a quick game."

The La Crosse Lightning lacrosse team hosted two opponents on Saturday, with matches against Hudson and Pulaksi.

Called the fastest game on two feet, the players are from around the Coulee region. Playing united as the Lightning has helped foster friendships with teammates who otherwise attend other schools.

Nick Brueggeman is a senior at West Salem, playing other sports as a Panther. He's even reached out to some of his fellow West Salem friends to consider the thrills of lacrosse.

"I tell them it's gonna get your athleticism up for other sports," Brueggeman said. "A lot of side to side movement, it will get you in shape, it will get you moving and it's just real fun."

Finding teams to play can be a slight challenge, requiring some travel. The Lightening were able to set up a doubleheader Saturday for their only home games - facing off with teams from Pulaski and Hudson.

