La Crosse Lightning bringing lacrosse home

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Lightning lacrosse team took the field in Onalaska for their only home games of the season. One of the oldest team sports around and the namesake of the city, the Lightning lacrosse club features both a varsity team as well as younger squad.
"It's a great sport," said head coach Sam Gustafson. "It's a good mix...part hockey, part soccer and part football. It's got you running and it's a long field and a quick game."
Called the fastest game on two feet, the players are from around the Coulee region. Playing united as the Lightning has helped foster friendships with teammates who otherwise attend other schools.
Nick Brueggeman is a senior at West Salem, playing other sports as a Panther. He's even reached out to some of his fellow West Salem friends to consider the thrills of lacrosse.
"I tell them it's gonna get your athleticism up for other sports," Brueggeman said. "A lot of side to side movement, it will get you in shape, it will get you moving and it's just real fun."
Finding teams to play can be a slight challenge, requiring some travel. The Lightening were able to set up a doubleheader Saturday for their only home games - facing off with teams from Pulaski and Hudson.
