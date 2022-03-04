La Crosse lights up in support of Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a tenth day of fighting dawned in Ukraine, the La Crosse Center shined as a beacon of support.
The city said the display, orchestrated by Interstate Sound and Midwest Family Broadcasting, shows solidarity with those fighting against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
Also planning to fly the Ukrainian flag, City Hall noted that the shipment of the flag has been delayed possibly due to an influx of similar orders.
Mayor Reynolds said the city plans to continue the display through March 11.