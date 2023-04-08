La Crosse Lions Club holds 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area youth laced up their shoes and broke out their Easter baskets once again for the 3rd annual La Crosse Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning.
Lions Club members helped scatter the colorful plastic eggs filled with treats ready for the kids to find.
The hunts are divided by age group with a total of four heats.
La Crosse Lions Club Charities member, Michaela Smith, said the event continues to grow each year.
"People are looking to get outside and I feel it is a great community event that people look forward to every year and we always have good prizes and put on a show," Smith said.
Smith said there were about 600 kids total participating in the event.