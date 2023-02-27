La Crosse man arrested after crash, pursuit in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing fleeing and DWI charges after a crash and pursuit in the La Crescent area Sunday evening.
According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, around 6:10 p.m., they got a 911 call about a one vehicle crash on Highway 14-16-61 in La Crescent.
A witness told the deputy that arrived on the scene that the suspect's vehicle crashed into a guardrail but kept driving.
The deputy found the vehicle a few minutes later. Despite front end damage and only three functioning wheels, the vehicle didn't stop.
After about a two mile pursuit, the vehicle finally pulled over on S. 7th St in La Crescent.
The driver, identified as Scott Reed, 65, of La Crosse, was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said that Reed was charged with one count of felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor DWI.
Reed is currently in the Houston County Jail awaiting a court appearance.