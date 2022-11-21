 Skip to main content
La Crosse man arrested after fleeing scene of accident

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident on Saturday.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 35 in the town of Genoa at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. 

Jovanny Cruz Lopez, 20, was traveling south on Highway 35 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck several small trees.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, Cruz Lopez fled the scene. He left his passenger, 24-year-old Augustine Rethwisch, in the vehicle. Police said Rethwisch suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Cruz Lopez was located near the crash scene and was arrested for obstructing deputies.

