La Crosse man arrested on arson, child neglect charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is arrested on multiple charges including arson and neglecting a child after an incident on Tuesday.
The criminal complaint said that Troy Hanson, 40, was taken into custody by La Crosse Police after they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Winneshiek Road for what started as a welfare check.
The officer found Hanson, a woman, a five-year-old, and a one-year-old at the residence.
The complaint said one of the officers made contact with Hanson, who was carrying the one-year-old and a puppy. When the officer tried to have Hanson set down the child, he refused. When the officer approached him, the complaint said Hanson told the officer, “If you try taking the child, I will throw him on the ground, and you will have “murder” on your hands”. He then said he would pull out a pocketknife and make me shoot him, as “suicide by cop”.
A few moments later, Hanson, the child, and the woman left the residence in a vehicle. After a brief pursuit by another officer, the three were eventually located by Onalaska Police and taken into custody.
The five-year-old child was left behind.
Inside the residence, officers found destruction with food including raw meat and cleaning items strewn around the home, appliance doors removed, and damage to walls and doors.
They also found burn marks in the residence. After an inspection by the fire department and the La Crosse Housing Authority, the residence was condemned for human occupancy.
The complaint said the woman with Hanson later told investigators "(She) indicated that nothing like this has ever happened before, and that Troy is usually a loving and caring partner and father. (She) indicated that she believes Troy was experiencing Methamphetamine induced psychosis and was not making rational decisions. (She) also admitted to using Methamphetamine."
The complaint also said the woman told investigators that Hanson had given the five-year-old a torch and told him to "burn all of the evil out of the walls."
Hanson was given a $5,000 cash bond during a court appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday.