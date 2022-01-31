La Crosse man chaged with dealing meth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing a charge of delivery of methamphetamine after he sold the drug to an undercover police informant.
The criminal complaint against Lermonte Toy said that on the northside of La Crosse on November 30, 2021, he sold the informant 57 grams of meth for $800.
Further investigation by police turned up messages on social media pages set up by Toy that related to the sale of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
There were also pictures and videos found by investigators that showed Toy with large stacks of money. The complaint said, "I was not able to find any evidence of legitimate gainful employment for Toy. Based on the information gathered, it's clear that Toy is a full-time drug dealer, selling numerous drugs for various amounts of money on a regular basis."
Toy was arrested on Friday at the La Crosse County Probation and Parole Office.
He appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday where he was given a $10,000 signature bond. He remains jailed, however, based on parole violations.