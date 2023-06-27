La Crosse man charged with hitting pedestrian

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle then driving off afterwards.
Kody Knudtson, 32, is charged with Hit and Run-Great Bodily Harm for the incident in the 1700 block of George Street on Friday, June 23.
The criminal complaint said that the victim told police he was walking across the street by the George Street Pub when he was hit by a vehicle. He told the officer that he'd looked both ways before crossing. The complaint said that the victim believed the vehicle was going fast because of the injuries he'd received. The man, who was at Gundersen Health System at the time, said he believed he had some broken ribs and road rash from the collision.
During the investigation, the owner of a nearby bar, looking at surveillance video, identified the vehicle believed to be involved, a silver Jeep, and the driver as Kody Knudtson. He'd been in the bar earlier in the evening and seen on cameras in the bar.
Police found the vehicle several blocks away. It was missing a mirror that had been found at the location where the pedestrian was hit.
On Monday, Knudtson reached out to authorities and spoke to police. Kody said he was out at a bar at a birthday party with his girlfriend when they decided to go home. He then went to get his vehicle. The complaint said that, "Kody stated he made a southbound turn onto George Street. He began accelerating and was between 10 and 20 mph. He stated a male entered the road where it was pitch black. The male was running, stopped like he was going to turn around, then kept running. He stated he tried to turn, but the male ran into his car.
Kody stated “I freaked out and I left” Kody stated he knew was he did was wrong. He stated he panicked and left."
Knudtson denied he'd been drinking that night, the complaint said.
A conviction on the felony charge carries a maximum 15 year prison term. He returns to court on July 3.
He also had two tickets issued against him for operating while suspended and for failing to notify police of an accident.