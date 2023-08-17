La Crosse man charged with stealing from bank

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former branch manager of US Bank in Onalaska is charged with stealing more than $12,000 in money from the financial institution.
Daniel P. Collins appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday and charged with Theft-Business Setting, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, between December 2022 and June 2023, Collins took money from the bank branch he managed in Festival Foods in Onalaska.
It said that he used codes from other employees to access the vault and tills to take the money.
Collins was caught after employees tipped off the bank's fraud department in early June. He'd told an employee that one of the tills was going to be short money which the employee found "weird". The employee told other employees who then alerted the bank's fraud department. A subsequent audit discovered the missing money.
All of Collins' actions were captured on the bank's security cameras.
When confronted, he admitted what he'd done and repaid the money. Collins was fired from the bank.
Following his court appearance, he was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He returns to court on September 20.