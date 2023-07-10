La Crosse man faces federal gun and drug charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Eight counts of gun and drug crimes are issued in by a grand jury in Madison against a La Crosse man.
Issac Santana, 26, is charged in federal court in Madison.
A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said that the indictment accuses Santana of possessing and distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl on three incidents from November 2022 to April 2023.
During those incidents, he is also accused of being a felon in possession of a 9mm handgun and ammunition and that he had the gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
If convicted, the statement said that Santana faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years on the methamphetamine charges, 20 years each on the fentanyl charges, and 15 years on the gun charges.
Santana pleaded not guilty to the charges at a court hearing on July 6. A trial date was set for October 30.
Federal law calls for a mandatory five year minimum on the gun charge served consecutively on any other prison terms imposed.
The investigation that led to the charges was done by the La Crosse Police Department.