La Crosse man gets federal prison on gun possession charge

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man receives five years in prison after a conviction on a federal firearm charge.
Marcelle Davis, 22, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison on a charge of felon in possession of firearms.
The case against Davis began on March 8, 2022, when police were called to a domestic incident at an apartment in La Crosse.
The female victim was holding a handgun when they arrived but dropped it when commanded by officers. Injured, she said that she was fearful that Davis would kill her. She told the officers that Davis hit her over the head with a handgun, pointed it in her face several times, and strangled her until she was unconscious.
When she had the opportunity, she grabbed one of the handguns and fled Davis' apartment.
Besides the handgun the victim had, officers found two other handguns she said belonged to Davis in the apartment.
Officers later found Davis, who was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit. Along the way, officers recovered a 9mm handgun Davis threw out the window of his vehicle.
About two weeks earlier, Davis was convicted of felony false imprisonment and placed on probation.
Davis pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in October.
In his sentencing, Judge William Conley called Davis' actions 'frightening'. He said that Davis' history of violence towards women and Davis' statement describing his offense as a mistake versus a conscious choice called for a significant sentence.