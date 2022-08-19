La Crosse man jailed on reckless homicide charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is jailed on a reckless homicide charge stemming from an overdose death that dates back to October 2021.
Bernard E. Moore, Jr., 47, made a bond appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday afternoon. He was jailed on Thursday.
During discussions over bond, Assistant District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $75,000 cash bond given the seriousness of the charges and potential for Moore being a flight risk. He asked, citing the "complexity of the case", for a one week delay to finish preparing the paperwork needed to formally charge Moore, Jr.
The charges came after one person died after a drug overdose in La Crosse in October 2021. More details on the death would become available when the criminal complaint is filed next week according to Sanford.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez countered that Moore, Jr. knew since last October about the investigation and could have fled but instead remained in La Crosse. She then granted a request from Moore Jr.'s attorney for a lower cash bond or signature bond. Judge Gonzalez gave Moore, Jr. a $10,000 signature bond.
Her bond may not matter as Moore, Jr. is also jailed on a probation hold for violating terms of release for a previous conviction and remains in the La Crosse County Jail as of late Friday afternoon according to online records.
He is scheduled to return to court on August 26.