La Crosse man killed in Jackson County crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is dead following a one-vehicle crash late Friday night on I-94 near Black River Falls.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called at 10:15 p.m. to the westbound interstate near mile marker 111 for the rollover crash.
When they arrived, they found the driver, identified as Jamaal Amir Cox-Bey, 42, had died of his injuries.
He was the only person in the 2002 Chevy Tahoe at the time of the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation according to the state patrol.