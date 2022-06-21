 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

La Crosse man killed in Monroe Co. motorcycle crash

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcycle crash Monday evening claims the life of a La Crosse man. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue in the Town of Portland.

A motorcycle driven by James Misch, 70, was headed west when he lost control. The motorcycle left the road and went a short distance before Misch was thrown from the bike according to the sheriff's office. 

Misch was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

