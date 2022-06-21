La Crosse man killed in Monroe Co. motorcycle crash

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcycle crash Monday evening claims the life of a La Crosse man.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue in the Town of Portland.
A motorcycle driven by James Misch, 70, was headed west when he lost control. The motorcycle left the road and went a short distance before Misch was thrown from the bike according to the sheriff's office.
Misch was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.