La Crosse man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man gets 25 years in prison for using minors to produce child pornography.
Harry L. Euler, 46, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney's office, Euler caused numerous minors in the Philippines to be sexually assaulted. The information said many of his activities aren't known and victims are hard to identify in the Philippines.
Prosecutors did say that Euler paid at least two minors to engage in sexual conduct with other minors. He also paid adults to create sexually explicit images and videos of minors which were then sent to him. He also distributed images of minors to other people.
When sentencing Euler, Judge William Conley said the defendant's "egregious behavior" was destructive towards children.
When released from prison, Euler would go on supervised release for 20 years.