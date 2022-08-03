La Crosse man struck by vehicle, killed in Monroe County

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle as he walked along a highway in Monroe County Monday evening.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:43 p.m., the county's 911 Communications Center got a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 near Dakota Ave. in the Town of Little Falls.
Besides the sheriff's office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders, and GundersenAir were sent to the location.
The sheriff's office investigation showed that as he was walking along the road, 77-year-old Vaneng Vang of La Crosse, was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian Malchaski, 52, of Blair.
Vang died at the scene from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.