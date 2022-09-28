La Crosse mayor announces winter plans for unsheltered population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Wednesday morning Mayor Mitch Reynolds announced plans for the upcoming winter for the unsheltered population staying in Houska Park.
At the end of October, the park won't be used to host the unsheltered population.
Mayor Reynolds announced a multi-tiered plan to maximize existing shelter space, identifying day shelters and diverting individuals to other indoor living spaces.
Reynolds said that housing is a long term solution for the unsheltered issue.
"We need housing of all kinds especially affordable housing but housing of all kinds. Certainly rental subsidies will help as well but if there are no places for people to go, then they simply cannot get indoors," he said.
Reynolds also said with the lack of progress made on the issue, an emergency decree is possibly on the table for the winter months.
With the decree, Mayor Reynolds said that in the state of an emergency, the city could potentially utilize the Southside Neighborhood Center, Green Island Ice Arena, and the Northside Policing Station to house individuals.