La Crosse Mississippi Sisters ready to compete in New Zealand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Breast cancer is a disease not everyone survives, but several women in Wisconsin managed to turn it into something positive.
The La Crosse Mississippi Sisters are a dragonboat team consisting of more than two dozen breast cancer survivors. The squad will compete next month at the International Breast Cancer Paddler Festival at Lake Karapiro in New Zealand.
Every team has 26 athletes. Only 22 of them will be in the boat during competition. The other four are alternates.
Members decided to join the team for several reasons.
“I did the Livestrong program through the Y and I found that really helpful," Lisa Konkel said. "It helped me regain some of my strength and ability to stay active. Through that program, I met some of the Sisters and they encouraged me to join the team.”
Coach Kirsten Norslien says that the winter wasn't great for preparation, but they are still ready to go.
"Unfortuneatly in Wisconsin, our paddling season ended in October," Norslien said. "Without liquid water, it's really hard to paddle. We will actually be paddleing for the first time together since October in New Zealand."
The cost for the team to go is an estimated $140,400 and was collected through donations and fundraisers. The Sisters will not bring their own boat as each of the dozens of teams participating will be given one at the competition, which begins April 10.