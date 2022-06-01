La Crosse MTU celebrates 'Student Appreciation Days'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse MTU is celebrating 'Student Appreciation Days' providing free rides to students June 1st to June 3rd.
The promotion also allows any adult wanting to accompany the student on the bus to also ride free of charge.
Director of Transit for the City of La Crosse Adam Lorentz said that using public transportation is a great option for busy parents.
"For parents it's a nice option. One to know that their children will be at those locations. But you know our drivers are second to none when in talks of safety and reliability." Lorentz said.
La Crosse MTU has an app that can be downloaded from application stores to show bus schedules and routes in real time.
After the promotion ends if students are still interested in taking advantage of La Crosses' public transportation system, MTU will offer their Summer Freedom Pass.
The pass offers unlimited rides for students good from June until the end of August.
The Summer Pass is $30.00 and can be purchased at the Grand River Station or at one of their partnering outlets that can be found here.