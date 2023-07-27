 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

La Crosse MTU promotes zero-emission vehicles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State and local representatives showed their public support for the transition to a zero-emission transportation future with the City of La Crosse helping to propel the shift to environmentally-friendly vehicles. 

Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski spoke of the federal investments made in charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing, and tax incentives for consumers. In addition to federal investments, federal standards for clean cars have increased, aiming to reduce pollution that fuels climate change while also driving down the cost of electric vehicles, making them more affordable for Wisconsinites. 

The Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) is a forerunner in the use of these electric vehicles, with intentions to increase it's zero-emission bus fleet and decrease it's carbon footprint.

"It's our responsibility to look at different ways of different types of energy conservation,” said Adam Lorentz, La Crosse Municipal Transit Director. “And so, with this, and with, like I said, the clean diesel and the hybrids we're trying to reduce the emissions in La Crosse. But also, these types of buses are also a benefit for the rider. So, you reduce some of those smells, those sounds, and really for the cost. So, we're talking about the maintenance costs, which are usually lower on these types of buses than our old fashioned full diesel buses."

The La Crosse city bus system currently has two fully electric buses in use, and plans to integrate more fully electric buses in the coming years, as old diesel buses need to be replaced. 

“I think it's our responsibility to not only look at the current, but also the future as well,” said Lorentz. “So, when we're looking at future buses, we always look at different ways to reduce carbon emissions. So, we have plans for more electric buses in the future, but that's integration with also clean diesel and hybrid buses as well."

In future years, La Crosse MTU plans to transition all ten of their full-diesel buses to a mixture of clean diesel buses, hybrid buses, and fully-electric buses. 

