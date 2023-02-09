La Crosse MTU to request additional funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Members of the City of La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) asked for an additional $10,000 in Thursday's City Council meeting.
The MTU started its electric bus project back in 2018 with two electric buses along with two chargers.
Through the last couple of years, modifications were made. That includes changing the chargers from 65 kilowatts to 150 kilowatts.
The City of La Crosse Director of Transit Adam Lorentz said the additional funds would help finish the project.
"$10,000 is going towards the difference of the chargers but also the infrastructure upgrades that we did," Lorentz said. "We made sure that we were prepared for the future as well. So not only the two chargers but there's actually a station piped in with a conduit for the additional charger."
While the additional funds would help finish the project, Lorentz said it would also help with future projects.
"So a lot of municipalities with electric buses - what they don't se, is that a lot of the costs comes with the infrastructure," Lorentz said. "One of the things we did with this project here, is we put all the infrastructure in so when we go back around to getting new electric buses we don't have to go through that process again."
The City Council passed the proposal Thursday night in the consent agenda.