 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

La Crosse MTU workers picket for wage increases

  • Updated
  • 0
mtu picket1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse MTU employees took to the streets to let the city know their demands at the bargaining table.

Several workers brought picket signs and walked outside the MTU La Crosse Transit Center Monday afternoon chanting they they deserve more respect and wage increases.

Their union is seeking a 4.5% annual wage increase after the city offered a 3% increase.

mtu picket2.jpg

Local 519 President Todd Strasser says the city received $9 million dollars in federal COVID relief money and that MTU managers got a 14% raise over the last two years, during which time the employees feel they made sacrifices to do their jobs.

"Three or four years ago, we were heroes," Strasser said. "We moved people in this city during the pandemic knowing we had people with COVID on our bus. Some of our last passengers' rides to the hospital was on the La Crosse MTU."

Strasser added that they are "pretty firm" with their desired wage increase.

"Why are we here talking about something that's so simple as a one-and-a-half percent difference when we should be talking about how are we going to protect these guys?," Strasser said.

atu.PNG

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you