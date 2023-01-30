La Crosse MTU workers picket for wage increases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse MTU employees took to the streets to let the city know their demands at the bargaining table.
Several workers brought picket signs and walked outside the MTU La Crosse Transit Center Monday afternoon chanting they they deserve more respect and wage increases.
Their union is seeking a 4.5% annual wage increase after the city offered a 3% increase.
Local 519 President Todd Strasser says the city received $9 million dollars in federal COVID relief money and that MTU managers got a 14% raise over the last two years, during which time the employees feel they made sacrifices to do their jobs.
"Three or four years ago, we were heroes," Strasser said. "We moved people in this city during the pandemic knowing we had people with COVID on our bus. Some of our last passengers' rides to the hospital was on the La Crosse MTU."
Strasser added that they are "pretty firm" with their desired wage increase.
"Why are we here talking about something that's so simple as a one-and-a-half percent difference when we should be talking about how are we going to protect these guys?," Strasser said.