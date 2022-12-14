 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight...

.A wintry mix continues in north-central Wisconsin will persist
late this afternoon where some roads remain slick. Tonight,
precipitation will transition to snow with a several hour period
of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected,
especially near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Lower
amounts are expected farther west near the Mississippi River. Be
prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially
if traveling across central into north-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

La Crosse nearing final choice for County Administrator

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse county is moving one step closer to choosing it's next county administrator. The position has been looking for a replacement since the retirement of Steve O'Malley.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board moved one step closer to officially filling the vacancy of County Administrator.

The final three candidates each met with the Executive Committee on Wednesday morning. It was an opportunity to answer as well as ask questions regarding the responsibility and vision of the job.

admin pic

The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met with the final three candidates, asking questions an hearing one last time why each thought they would excel in the job.

"The board asked a lot of good questions," said Larry Bierke, one of the finalists. "The questions were geared a lot toward management and leadership."

Bierke came from Iowa County. Also in the trio was Kewaunee County candidate Scott Feldt. He noted what put La Crosse on his radar and promoted his decision to apply.

"Just the natural beauty along the Mississippi and the bluffs, it's a fantastic community," Feldt said.

The final candidate, Jane Klekamp, is currently the interim County Administrator. She's fulfilled the job since the retirement of former County Administrator Steve O'Malley.

According to the County Board meeting agenda, on Thursday night the entire board meets in closed session to discuss and make their final choice. They could make the announcement afterward.

If a final choice is made and that candidate accepts the position, they would assume the job sometime in late January.

Have a story idea? Let us know here