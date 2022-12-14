La Crosse nearing final choice for County Administrator

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight... .A wintry mix continues in north-central Wisconsin will persist late this afternoon where some roads remain slick. Tonight, precipitation will transition to snow with a several hour period of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected, especially near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Lower amounts are expected farther west near the Mississippi River. Be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially if traveling across central into north-central Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&