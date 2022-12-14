La Crosse nearing final choice for County Administrator

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board moved one step closer to officially filling the vacancy of County Administrator.
The final three candidates each met with the Executive Committee on Wednesday morning. It was an opportunity to answer as well as ask questions regarding the responsibility and vision of the job.
"The board asked a lot of good questions," said Larry Bierke, one of the finalists. "The questions were geared a lot toward management and leadership."
Bierke came from Iowa County. Also in the trio was Kewaunee County candidate Scott Feldt. He noted what put La Crosse on his radar and promoted his decision to apply.
"Just the natural beauty along the Mississippi and the bluffs, it's a fantastic community," Feldt said.
The final candidate, Jane Klekamp, is currently the interim County Administrator. She's fulfilled the job since the retirement of former County Administrator Steve O'Malley.
According to the County Board meeting agenda, on Thursday night the entire board meets in closed session to discuss and make their final choice. They could make the announcement afterward.
If a final choice is made and that candidate accepts the position, they would assume the job sometime in late January.