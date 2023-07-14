La Crosse new Fire Station Two holds open house

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse new Fire Station Two holds open house

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - For the first time in over 50 years, the City of La Crosse got the chance to show off a brand new Fire Station.

Located next to the UW-La Crosse campus on La Crosse Street, the public was invited to tour the new facility.

Fire Station One

The new station is the first new one built in over 50 years.

"This station is wonderful because of our new location," said Fire Chief Jeff Schott. "We're centrally located north, south, close to the bluffs, close to the water."

The new Fire Station Two will also serve as the department's new headquarters. Additionally, it's a major upgrade in both technology and living space for the fire crews.

Fire Station Two

Kids got the opportunity to climb inside some of the emergency vehicles at Thursday's Fire Station open house.

"Not only is this building with the technology to support our needs," said Mollly McCormick, Community Risk Educator, "it's a better rest place for our firefighters."

The new space is big, for both staff and equipment. Several response vehicles are able to park with room to spare. The space also allows for training on site. 

The station is also able to be more accommodating to the community it serves with it's floor plans.

"Now for the first time ever, we can have people with physical disabilities visit our station, both upstairs and downstairs, "said Schott.

"Being able to have everybody be a part of that is just amazing," McCormick added. "We're really excited to bring our tours here and make sure nobody gets left out."

