La Crosse new Fire Station Two holds open house

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - For the first time in over 50 years, the City of La Crosse got the chance to show off a brand new Fire Station.
Located next to the UW-La Crosse campus on La Crosse Street, the public was invited to tour the new facility.
"This station is wonderful because of our new location," said Fire Chief Jeff Schott. "We're centrally located north, south, close to the bluffs, close to the water."
The new Fire Station Two will also serve as the department's new headquarters. Additionally, it's a major upgrade in both technology and living space for the fire crews.
"Not only is this building with the technology to support our needs," said Mollly McCormick, Community Risk Educator, "it's a better rest place for our firefighters."
The new space is big, for both staff and equipment. Several response vehicles are able to park with room to spare. The space also allows for training on site.
The station is also able to be more accommodating to the community it serves with it's floor plans.
"Now for the first time ever, we can have people with physical disabilities visit our station, both upstairs and downstairs, "said Schott.
"Being able to have everybody be a part of that is just amazing," McCormick added. "We're really excited to bring our tours here and make sure nobody gets left out."