La Crosse Nurse Practitioner receives patient service award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Nurse Practitioner at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is the recipient of Mayo's highest award for service excellence.
Cindy Glennie, who works in the Geriatrics Department at MCHS, received the Mae Berry Service Excellence Award. She is the third member of MCHS in La Crosse to get the award.
It is awarded yearly to eight non-physician staff in the Mayo Clinic system.
The award cites several factors for each recipient including:
- Excellence in customer service by giving timely, reliable attention to the needs of patients and co-workers.
- Display sincere pride in being a service worker.
- Inspire others to replicate service behaviors.
The nomination for Glennie said, in part, "Cindy is a leader in our department. She has guided me and our other partner in learning the specialty of geriatrics and the unique needs of the elderly population. She is an excellent nurse practitioner who takes pride in her work with more than 30 years' experience."
One of her co-workers added, "Cindy has shared her knowledge of wound care and geriatric special needs by coming to other nursing homes to guide us in care. She does this in addition to carrying her own workload daily. It has inspired us to do the same, and we often collaborate on difficult cases together."
Glennie also works with the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention, a study looking at dementia. She provides exams for dementia patients in the clinic as a part of a long-term study of dementia.