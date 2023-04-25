La Crosse NWS office discusses flood cresting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A word often associated with floods is "cresting," but what does it mean?
Jordan Wendt with the National Weather Service in La Crosse defined the term as the highest level a river gets to at a particular location during a given time.
As flood waters rise across the area, there are many dangers that come with it.
"The Mississippi River is dark," Wendt said. "As it floods, it picks up debris along the way. The real danger comes from anybody who's venturing into the water. They could be trapped or cut or even drown because of that debris. Otherwise, the Mississippi River is really slow to respond. We can see it coming and make preparations."
Wendt added that the river level in La Crosse is expected to be at or near 16 feet by Wednesday. Local waters have not crested that high since 2001.
The last time La Crosse was in a flood stage was 2019 when the crest reached 14.6 feet.