La Crosse planning water system flushing starting June 4

By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse starts it annual water system flushing on Sunday, June 4. 

The water utility said that the flushing takes place overnights Sunday through Thursday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A release from the utility said the flushing will end for the day shortly before 6 a.m. to allow the system to settle before daytime use increases. 

With the work, which may take 3-4 weeks to complete, there are several things to know. A decrease in water pressure, snort term discoloration of the water, and the effect it may have on automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment are temporary issues that may occur. 

People can run a cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears they suggested. 

Outside, people may encounter crew noise, street flooding, and flashing vehicle safety lights during the flushing process. 

The city said it is starting on the south side starting around 10 p.m. on June 4. Flushing starts with "watermains and fire hydrants in the general area from 7th & King St. north to the La Crosse River marsh and east to the bluffs. Once that area is completed, flushing will continue in the general area from 6th & Cass St., working north and west to the river. Following completion of these areas, flushing will continue to the south and east until all hydrants in south La Crosse have been flushed."

They're expected to start with areas to the north on Monday evening June 12. 

The utility begins around the airport, Town of Campbell, industrial parks, and working south and east until all the hydrants are flushed. 

They predict they'll complete the work around June 16 at 6 a.m. 

