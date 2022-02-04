La Crosse plans nighttime snow removal beginning Feb. 6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is starting some larger scale snow removal from downtown and various parts of the city staring Sunday night.
Weather permitting, the city is getting rid of the snow from the downtown, Old Town North, and other areas around the city.
They said they're expecting the work to take several nights to complete. The work may extend into the morning business hours as crews finish work on a specific street.
Drivers are asked not to drive on streets or cross any intersections where the plow crews are present. They said the large mounds of snow in the street will make it hard for drivers to get through.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the snow removal areas.