La Crosse Police and Fire recover vehicle from river; Suspect arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is taken into custody after a stolen vehicle is pulled from the Mississippi River.
Both the La Crosse Police and Fire Departments recovered the vehicle Friday morning near Houska Park.
The night before, police said they got a call of the vehicle theft and entry to a home in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South.
The caller told police that someone had broken a window and entered the home sometime between July 4-6. Police said gaming consoles and the keys to the vehicle were taken along with the resident's cat.
Later, the owner of the vehicle received a video of the vehicle sinking into the river.
Through their investigation, police arrested Kavoendrea M.E. Compan, 18, Friday morning at 11:23 a.m. He was apprehended on charges of burglary, Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent, Theft of a Domestic Animal, Criminal Damage to Property and Felony Bail Jumping.
Compan is held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond awaiting a court appearance.