La Crosse Police announce sex offender notification

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is releasing information on a sex offender being released in La Crosse.
The department said that Steven A. Warner, 60, is being released from the Wisconsin Prison System on January 31.
The notification does not say where Warner will live when he's released from prison.
He was convicted in Monroe County in 1993 and 2014 of charges including 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Exposing Child to Harmful Materials, and Child Abuse-Intentionally Causing Harm.
Warner is on lifetime registration on the state's Sex Offender Registry.
He'll be under the supervision of the DOC.