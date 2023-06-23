 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse Police arrest 16-year-old in child death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
La-Crosse-Police-Side-of-Squad-car
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police release a statement saying they've arrested a 16-year-old person in connection with the death of a child earlier this month. 

The person, who was not identified, was taken into custody on 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charges for the June 14 death reported about 6:30 p.m. 

Police said this continues to be an active investigation. 

“Investigators and Officers worked diligently following up on leads, conducting interviews and collecting and processing evidence. It was through their dedication and hard work an arrest was able to be made. We want to thank the community for your help throughout this investigation. I am deeply saddened as a Chief, father, and community member at the tragic loss of this child. We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends,” said Police Chief Shawn Kudron in the statement.

The identity of the person arrested or the name of the victim were released by police. 

The day after the child's death, police released another statement. It said, in part, "Our agency, in partnership with State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit, have devoted all available resources to conducting a complete and thorough investigation regarding what occurred with this incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Thursday June 15th, 2023."

It went on to say, "Moving forward, we will continue to update the community with information that can be shared.  At this time, the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we cannot share other details regarding the investigation or names of those involved.  Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone. 

This is a developing story. We'll update it as new information becomes available. 

Recommended for you