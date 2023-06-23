La Crosse Police arrest 16-year-old in child death investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police release a statement saying they've arrested a 16-year-old person in connection with the death of a child earlier this month.
The person, who was not identified, was taken into custody on 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charges for the June 14 death reported about 6:30 p.m.
Police said this continues to be an active investigation.
“Investigators and Officers worked diligently following up on leads, conducting interviews and collecting and processing evidence. It was through their dedication and hard work an arrest was able to be made. We want to thank the community for your help throughout this investigation. I am deeply saddened as a Chief, father, and community member at the tragic loss of this child. We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends,” said Police Chief Shawn Kudron in the statement.
The identity of the person arrested or the name of the victim were released by police.
The day after the child's death, police released another statement. It said, in part, "Our agency, in partnership with State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit, have devoted all available resources to conducting a complete and thorough investigation regarding what occurred with this incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Thursday June 15th, 2023."
It went on to say, "Moving forward, we will continue to update the community with information that can be shared. At this time, the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we cannot share other details regarding the investigation or names of those involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
This is a developing story. We'll update it as new information becomes available.