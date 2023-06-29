La Crosse Police asking the public to help in crash investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help in a crash investigation.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. on South Avenue near Green Bay Street in La Crosse.
Police said multiple people were seriously injured in the crash.
The department now wants anyone that assisted officers during the incident, to call them at 608-782-7575. Those with information can also visit the City of La Crosse website.
Officials said they will release more information when it becomes available.
