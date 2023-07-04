 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse Police Bike Patrol keeps Riverfest safe and secure

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department's Bike Patrol unit played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the annual Riverfest celebration held over the weekend.

La Crosse Police Bike Patrol keeps Riverfest safe and secure

Known as one of the region's most anticipated summer events, Riverfest attracts thousands of visitors to La Crosse's Riverside Park. With its live music performances, food vendors, and various activities, the festival presents a dynamic atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Deployed throughout the festival grounds, the officers on specially equipped mountain bikes kept a watchful eye on the crowd, quickly responding to any incidents and keeping a safe environment for fest-goers.

La Crosse Police Bike Patrol keeps Riverfest safe and secure

Dominick Jacobs with the La Crosse Bike Patrol was meant for crowded events like Riverfest. 

"It's great for parades and festivals especially when there's a lot of people it's tough to get a squad car there quickly so it's a much quicker response if something was occurring." (Jacobs) 

Jacobs also goes on to say that the uniforms are specially designed to keep the officers cool during the hot days. Their bikes also come with built in storage for water bottles and ice packs.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you