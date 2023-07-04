La Crosse Police Bike Patrol keeps Riverfest safe and secure

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department's Bike Patrol unit played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the annual Riverfest celebration held over the weekend.
Known as one of the region's most anticipated summer events, Riverfest attracts thousands of visitors to La Crosse's Riverside Park. With its live music performances, food vendors, and various activities, the festival presents a dynamic atmosphere for attendees of all ages.
Deployed throughout the festival grounds, the officers on specially equipped mountain bikes kept a watchful eye on the crowd, quickly responding to any incidents and keeping a safe environment for fest-goers.
Dominick Jacobs with the La Crosse Bike Patrol was meant for crowded events like Riverfest.
"It's great for parades and festivals especially when there's a lot of people it's tough to get a squad car there quickly so it's a much quicker response if something was occurring." (Jacobs)
Jacobs also goes on to say that the uniforms are specially designed to keep the officers cool during the hot days. Their bikes also come with built in storage for water bottles and ice packs.