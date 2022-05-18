La Crosse Police Department honors officers who go above and beyond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 23rd Annual La Crosse Police Department Awards and Recognition Ceremony welcomed officers Wednesday night to the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.
The event is in conjunction with National Police Week and honored twelve individuals:
- Officer Hayden Halverson Departmental Citation and Life Preservation Award
- Officer Dakota Marcon Life Preservation Award
- Officer Colt Lang Life Preservation Award and Traffic Safety Award
- Officer Joel Miller Life Preservation Award
- Officer Tanner Oleson Life Preservation Award
- Officer Joshua Rollins Life Preservation Award
- Officer Teri Roden Life Preservation Award
- Officer Ryan Ledvina Life Preservation Award
- Officer Trenton Bowe Two Life Preservation Awards
- Officer Michael Vo Life Preservation Award
- Officer Jesse Cotto Life Preservation Award
- Lieutenant Jon Wenger Northwestern University Staff and Command School Graduate
Police Chief Shawn Kudron said that while the event has changed in the past few years, the night is dedicated to celebrating those who serve and remembering those who lost their lives.
Kudron said, "We want to have an opportunity to come together, have an event for our officers where they're being recognized, their partners are being recognized, their peers are being recognized and just a time where they can relax a bit and enjoy time with each other."