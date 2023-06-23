 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse Police Department reminds residents to stay safe and courteous with fireworks

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Summer in La Crosse has plenty of holidays and festivals to enjoy. With celebrations often times comes fireworks.

La Crosse Police Captain Avrie Schott of Professional Standards and Community Services said the department sees a spike in disturbance calls related to fireworks during the Fourth of July.

She said some of the calls have to do with illegal use of fireworks.

Captain

"Anything that leaves or explodes off the ground would be considered illegal. So if you are looking to have some type of firework at your house you are probably looking at smoke bombs and sparklers," Schott said.

Schott said users must have a permit for any firework use, and failure to do so can result in a fine up to $500

Town of Shelby resident Elizabeth Fryseth relies on her guide dog to navigate daily. She said with her previous dog she has had issues with fireworks disturbing her companion.

Fireworks

"Not only am I affected but as well as people with dementia, PTSD, our veterans they may not know what's going on or it may give them flashbacks that are too dramatic to deal with," Fryseth said. "Be kind and considerate to those in our community because not everyone enjoys them."

Schott recommends leaving the fireworks to professionals and go to a display for the Fourth of July. As serious injuries can occur if fireworks are mishandled.

To view illegal and legal fireworks click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you