La Crosse Police Department reminds residents to stay safe and courteous with fireworks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Summer in La Crosse has plenty of holidays and festivals to enjoy. With celebrations often times comes fireworks.
La Crosse Police Captain Avrie Schott of Professional Standards and Community Services said the department sees a spike in disturbance calls related to fireworks during the Fourth of July.
She said some of the calls have to do with illegal use of fireworks.
"Anything that leaves or explodes off the ground would be considered illegal. So if you are looking to have some type of firework at your house you are probably looking at smoke bombs and sparklers," Schott said.
Schott said users must have a permit for any firework use, and failure to do so can result in a fine up to $500
Town of Shelby resident Elizabeth Fryseth relies on her guide dog to navigate daily. She said with her previous dog she has had issues with fireworks disturbing her companion.
"Not only am I affected but as well as people with dementia, PTSD, our veterans they may not know what's going on or it may give them flashbacks that are too dramatic to deal with," Fryseth said. "Be kind and considerate to those in our community because not everyone enjoys them."
Schott recommends leaving the fireworks to professionals and go to a display for the Fourth of July. As serious injuries can occur if fireworks are mishandled.
