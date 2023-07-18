La Crosse Police Department shares new strategic plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The community came together today to learn more about the new five year strategic plan and brand strategy the La Crosse Police Department is implementing.
The plan started developing last year. It consisted of 33 individuals from all ranks providing input on ways to improve the department.
The plan is built heavily on the foundation of four essential pillars. Also known as LCPD: L for leadership, C for community engagement, P for professionalism and D for development.
"These four pillars will be our foundation. Our mission, vision, values, our guide and new brand. They will be the vehicle we will use to tell our story," said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds shares how impressed he is with this plan and the police department. "I am so impressed with the leadership of the police department for putting all of this together. The work that they have done to not only advance these values in our community but also to mesh this with the new brand."
This new plan goes through 2028. Chief Kudron hopes that the community understands that these beliefs will be practiced daily.