La Crosse Police Dept. endures Water Survival Training class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Police Department dove into their eight-hour Water Survival Training course at Logan High School's pool Wednesday.
The course was mandatory for all Boat Patrol officers and open to any officers that wanted to get their feet wet.
Five officers participated in practical training scenarios on how to effectively assist someone that is conscious or unconscious in a body of water.
La Crosse Police Department's Captain Phil Martin said this type of training is important for officers to have, especially because of being located near the Mississippi River.
"Going and rescuing somebody and trying to keep them afloat and yourself afloat is challenging." Martin continued, "You need to help save them but you need to keep your own safety in mind too."
Tanner Oleson, a police officer with the La Crosse PD, said he considers himself a strong swimmer, but swimming in a full uniform proves a greater challenge.
Officers learned multiple methods to assist someone in need like using throw ropes to effectively secure someone from a distance.
"Say we're on shore, and the person is twenty feet out," Oleson explained. "I'm more likely to throw a rope than rather jump in and swim them to shore but if I have to jump in you have to jump in."
In addition to learning effective rescue tactics, the day's program for LCPD officers included self defense strategies if they find themselves in a situation that poses a threat to them.