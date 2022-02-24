La Crosse Police identify victim found in Black River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have identified the person found in the Black River Wednesday afternoon.
He is 27-year-old Dayton K. Anderson-Teece.
La Crosse Police and La Crosse Fire were called to the area of 518 Logan Street along the Black River for a single set of footprints that went out onto the ice towards the open water but with no return footprints.
Police said that Anderson-Teece was found deceased in the open water near the footprints.
The department said this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
The statement from police also said, "The La Crosse Police Department sends our condolences to the family and friends of Dayton."