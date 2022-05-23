La Crosse Police identify weekend shooting victim

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have identified the 15-year-old victim of a weekend shooting on the southside of the city.
He is Storm D. Vondrashek.
In a statement from the department, they express their condolences to his family.
They are also continuing their investigation into the shooting. The statement said that "at this time, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. La Crosse Police will update the community as the investigation continues."
It also said that the second victim who was also wounded in the early Sunday morning incident continues to recover in a La Crosse hospital.
Police were called around 1:24 a.m. to the area of 1900 South 7th Street for a shots-fired call. There they found Vondrashek who had been shot multiple times. He later died of his wounds.
Police are also asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 608-782-7575. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone. You can also go online to SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT; https://speakup.widoj.gov/.